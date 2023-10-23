News & Insights

Artificial heart maker Carmat announces progress on its Aeson product

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

October 23, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Carmat ALCAR.PA, the artificial heart maker which this month got a 7 million euros ($7.40 million) lifeline to survive an imminent cash crunch, on Monday announced solid progress for its Aeson artificial heart product.

Carmat said it had performed seven Aeson implants as part of a clinical study in Paris and that it hoped to complete the study in 2025, in line with the company's targets.

