Artificial heart maker Carmat announces progress on its Aeson product

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Carmat ALCAR.PA, the artificial heart maker which this month got a 7 million euros ($7.40 million) lifeline to survive an imminent cash crunch, on Monday announced solid progress for its Aeson artificial heart product.

Carmat said it had performed seven Aeson implants as part of a clinical study in Paris and that it hoped to complete the study in 2025, in line with the company's targets.

($1 = 0.9457 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jamie Freed)

