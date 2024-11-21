Artificial General Intelligence Is Coming: 1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF to Buy Now

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) -- AI systems capable of performing intellectual tasks at or above human level across all domains -- could arrive sooner than many expect, with some experts projecting development as early as 2026.

Unlike today's specialized artificial intelligence (AI) tools that excel at specific tasks like generating text or images, AGI would match or exceed human capabilities across any intellectual challenge. This technological breakthrough could revolutionize human society and unlock an estimated $100 trillion in economic value, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The window to position investment portfolios for this seismic shift is narrowing. While current generative AI tools have driven impressive productivity gains of 14% to 56% in specific tasks, AGI represents a fundamental leap forward that could reshape every sector of the global economy.

One Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) stands out as a compelling way to gain broad exposure to this transformative trend. Read on to find out more.

A proven technology powerhouse

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) provides investors with access to 314 technology companies at the forefront of AI development. The fund's top holdings read like a who's who of AI leaders, with Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia comprising over 44% of the portfolio at present.

This concentrated exposure to AI pioneers has helped drive impressive returns. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF has delivered a 27% total return year to date, outpacing the S&P 500's 25.5% gain. More importantly, the fund has averaged a whopping 13.45% annual return since its inception in 2004, trouncing the S&P 500's performance over this 20-year period:

Cost advantage meets innovation exposure

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF shines in its cost efficiency. The fund charges just 0.10% annually, dramatically below similar funds' 0.95% average expense ratio.

To put this in perspective, a $10,000 investment would incur just $10 in annual fees with this Vanguard ETF, compared to $95 with the average technology fund. Over decades of compounding, this 0.85% cost difference could translate into thousands in additional returns as more money stays invested in the technology companies driving AI innovation.

What's more, the fund's portfolio spans the entire AI ecosystem. Beyond software giants, it holds significant positions in semiconductor manufacturers (29.7% of assets) and hardware companies (17.6% of assets). This broad diversification within the technology sector provides exposure to both AI/AGI development and the critical infrastructure enabling this game-changing innovation.

A low-cost vehicle to buy ahead of the AGI revolution

While AGI's exact arrival date remains uncertain, the technological groundwork is being laid today. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts humanity is entering an "intelligence age" that will bring unprecedented prosperity. The timeline could be shorter than many expect.

Leading AI executives, including Altman, project human-level artificial intelligence should arrive by no later than 2027, with some even suggesting it could come as early as 2025. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF, with its concentrated holdings in AI pioneers, offers investors efficient exposure to this potential transformation.

Still, the risks are significant and warrant careful consideration. Technology stocks can be exceedingly volatile, and AGI development faces substantial hurdles. Energy requirements, computational limits, and regulatory challenges could all delay progress. A measured position size in this ETF allows investors to participate in potential upside while acknowledging these uncertainties.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF's balanced exposure across the AI ecosystem -- from software giants developing AI models to semiconductor firms building the computing backbone -- provides a thoughtful approach to this technological revolution. For investors who believe in AGI's transformative potential, this fund offers a well-diversified entry point to computing's next great leap forward.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $378,269 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,369 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $476,653!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

George Budwell has positions in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard World Fund-Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.