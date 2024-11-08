Artience Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

artience (JP:4634) has released an update.

Artience Co., Ltd. reported a substantial increase in profits for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, with a 74.8% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales increased by 9.2%, signaling strong performance and positioning it for a promising full-year outlook. Investors will be interested in Artience’s robust growth trajectory and the forecast of a 100 yen per share dividend for the year.

