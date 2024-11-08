News & Insights

Stocks

Artience Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

November 08, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

artience (JP:4634) has released an update.

Artience Co., Ltd. reported a substantial increase in profits for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, with a 74.8% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales increased by 9.2%, signaling strong performance and positioning it for a promising full-year outlook. Investors will be interested in Artience’s robust growth trajectory and the forecast of a 100 yen per share dividend for the year.

For further insights into JP:4634 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.