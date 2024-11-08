Artience Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

artience (JP:4634) has released an update.
Artience Co., Ltd. reported a substantial increase in profits for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, with a 74.8% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales increased by 9.2%, signaling strong performance and positioning it for a promising full-year outlook. Investors will be interested in Artience’s robust growth trajectory and the forecast of a 100 yen per share dividend for the year.
For further insights into JP:4634 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.