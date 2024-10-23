Articore Group’s Strategic Overhaul and Positive Cash Flow

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group, previously known as Redbubble Ltd, has undergone significant transformation in FY24, with a new name, leadership, and operating structure, achieving positive cash flow and initiating a share buyback program. The company strengthened its board by appointing two new directors, Robin Low and Robin Mendelson, bringing financial expertise and e-commerce experience from Amazon. This strategic overhaul signals a promising future for the company’s marketplaces, Redbubble and TeePublic, and their artists.

