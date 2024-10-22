News & Insights

Articore Group Corrects FY2024 Annual Report Error

October 22, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group, known for its online marketplaces Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com, announced a correction in its FY2024 Annual Report regarding directors’ share and options holdings. The amendment clarifies that Mr. Martin Hosking, not Mr. Ben Heap, holds the specified securities. This highlights the company’s dedication to transparency and accurate reporting to its investors.

