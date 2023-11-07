News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher To Buy Evans Agency

November 07, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Tuesday has agreed to acquire Williamsville, New York-based Evans Agency, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN).

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Evans Agency is a commercial property/casualty insurance broker with public entity and scholastic expertise, serving clients throughout Western New York. The agency also offers personal lines and employee benefits services. Aaron Whitehouse and his team will operate under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher's Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Evans Agency's expertise and culture are an excellent fit for our Western New York office and will enhance our capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I look forward to welcoming Aaron and his associates to Gallagher."

