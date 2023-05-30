News & Insights

Markets
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher To Buy Buck Interests In BCHR Holdings

May 30, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), on Tuesday, announced it will acquire the partnership interests of BCHR Holdings, L.P., dba Buck for a total gross consideration of $660 million. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of this year.

Buck offers consulting and administration services for retirement, HR, and employee benefits and primarily serves clients across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Arthur plans to finance the transaction using its free cash flow and short-term borrowings. The acquisition is projected to have a positive impact of approximately 2 percent on adjusted earnings per share for the trailing twelve-month period ending September 30, 2022.

Arthur J is currently trading at $204.92, up $1.11 or 0.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AJG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.