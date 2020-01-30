Arthur J. Gallagher Q4 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $118.7 million or $0.63 per share, up from $84.3 million or $0.44 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.67 per share, up from $0.53 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.19 billion, up from $1.00 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.52 per share and revenues of $1.40 billion.

