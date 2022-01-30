Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.51

The board of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 18th of March to US$0.51. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.3%.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Arthur J. Gallagher's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 33.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:AJG Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

Arthur J. Gallagher Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.32 to US$2.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Arthur J. Gallagher has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Arthur J. Gallagher's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

