Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s (NYSE:AJG) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 9.7% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Arthur J. Gallagher's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arthur J. Gallagher is:

12% = US$1.1b ÷ US$8.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Arthur J. Gallagher's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Arthur J. Gallagher's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 14% seen over the past five years by Arthur J. Gallagher.

As a next step, we compared Arthur J. Gallagher's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

NYSE:AJG Past Earnings Growth September 27th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AJG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AJG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Arthur J. Gallagher Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Arthur J. Gallagher has a three-year median payout ratio of 43%, which implies that it retains the remaining 57% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Arthur J. Gallagher has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 24% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Arthur J. Gallagher's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 19%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Arthur J. Gallagher's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

