Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Pen Underwriting Acquires Fender Marine AS

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) said its UK-based specialist underwriting subsidiary Pen Underwriting has acquired Fender Marine AS. The Norwegian managing general agent specializes in providing marine hull and protection & indemnity coverages for smaller fleets and specialist working vessels, and insurance for yachts and pleasure craft, cargo and subsea equipment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. noted that Ola Skauge will continue to lead the team alongside founders Tore Hoisaether and Christian Lien. The business will become part of Pen Underwriting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.