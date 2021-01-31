Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.1% to US$115 in the week after its latest full-year results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$6.8b coming in 2.2% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$4.20, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:AJG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Arthur J. Gallagher's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$7.12b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 5.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 13% to US$4.84. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$7.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.54 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$134, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Arthur J. Gallagher analyst has a price target of US$150 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$122. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Arthur J. Gallagher'shistorical trends, as next year's 5.0% revenue growth is roughly in line with 5.7% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.9% next year. So although Arthur J. Gallagher is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$134, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

