Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) insiders sold US$1.5m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Arthur J. Gallagher Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & CEO of Risk Management Services, Scott Hudson, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$144 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$153. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Scott Hudson's holding.

Arthur J. Gallagher insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Arthur J. Gallagher insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$307m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arthur J. Gallagher Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Arthur J. Gallagher, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

