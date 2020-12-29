Markets
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys Harden & Associates; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) said Tuesday that it has acquired Florida-based Harden & Associates, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1953, Harden is a full-service insurance broker headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with offices in Amelia Island and Tampa. It offers retail property/casualty, employee benefits and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Florida, with a particular focus on the healthcare, real estate and construction industries.

