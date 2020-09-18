Markets
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys Erin P. Collins & Associates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Erin P. Collins & Associates, Inc., an employee benefits and workplace wellbeing consultant serving clients throughout the state of Arizona from offices in Kingman and Phoenix. The company said Erin Collins and his associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Scott Gregory, head of Gallagher's Southwest region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"ECA's business is closely aligned with Gallagher's health and welfare strategy, and further expands our benefits capabilities across the Southwest. They also offer us unique cross-selling opportunities," said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AJG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular