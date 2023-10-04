Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Acquisition Of Altman Insurance Services

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, announced the acquisition of WLA Insurance, LLC, dba Altman Insurance Services. Billy Altman, Mike Summerfield and team will remain in their current location under the direction of Robby White, head of Gallagher's South Central region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Altman Insurance Services provides employee benefits brokerage and consulting services to large and small group businesses in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.