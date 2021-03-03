Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AJG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJG was $121.7, representing a -5.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.12 and a 86.97% increase over the 52 week low of $65.09.

AJG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). AJG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports AJG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.63%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AJG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AJG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 27.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AJG at 3.76%.

