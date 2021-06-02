Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AJG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $146.53, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJG was $146.53, representing a -4.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $154.03 and a 58.43% increase over the 52 week low of $92.49.

AJG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). AJG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports AJG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.45%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AJG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AJG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Volshares Large Cap ETF (VSL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 21% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AJG at 4.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.