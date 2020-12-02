Dividends
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AJG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AJG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $116.71, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJG was $116.71, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.39 and a 79.31% increase over the 52 week low of $65.09.

AJG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). AJG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports AJG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 25.75%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AJG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AJG as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)
  • SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 24.68% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AJG at 3.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AJG

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular