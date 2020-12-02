Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AJG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AJG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $116.71, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJG was $116.71, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.39 and a 79.31% increase over the 52 week low of $65.09.

AJG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). AJG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports AJG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 25.75%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AJG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AJG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 24.68% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AJG at 3.9%.

