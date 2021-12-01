Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AJG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AJG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $162.9, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJG was $162.9, representing a -3.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.50 and a 44.26% increase over the 52 week low of $112.92.

AJG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). AJG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AJG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.65%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ajg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AJG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AJG as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVOL with an increase of 7.33% over the last 100 days. FDLO has the highest percent weighting of AJG at 93%.

