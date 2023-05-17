News & Insights

Markets
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co Acquires Allied Risk Management For Undisclosed Sum

May 17, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance and risk consulting company, announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Artex Risk Solutions, Inc. has acquired Ireland-based Allied Risk Management.

The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

Allied Risk provides insurance and reinsurance services along with actuarial services.

"Allied Risk is a highly respected company that will enhance Artex's insurance management and actuarial capabilities," said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., President and CEO of Artex.

On Tuesday, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $217.01, down 0.38% or $0.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AJG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.