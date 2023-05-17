Arthur J. Gallagher & Co Acquires Allied Risk Management For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance and risk consulting company, announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Artex Risk Solutions, Inc. has acquired Ireland-based Allied Risk Management.

The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

Allied Risk provides insurance and reinsurance services along with actuarial services.

"Allied Risk is a highly respected company that will enhance Artex's insurance management and actuarial capabilities," said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., President and CEO of Artex.

On Tuesday, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $217.01, down 0.38% or $0.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.

