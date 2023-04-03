Arthur J. Gallagher Buys Tay River Holdings For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm, said on Monday that its specialist underwriting unit Pen Underwriting has acquired Tay River Holdings Ltd and its specialist managing general agent related firms.

The financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

The new business will be integrated with Pen Underwriting.

London-based Tay is a provider of coverages for marine, ports and terminals liabilities, marine war risks, and others through its independent broker clients.

