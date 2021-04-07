Arthur J. Gallagher Buys Norway's Marine And Energy Broker Parisco For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, announced Wednesday the acquisition of Norway-based Parisco AS. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parisco, founded in 2001, is a marine and energy broker that serves contractors, offshore service vessels, exploration and production, shipping, passenger vessels and renewable energy clients.

In the deal, Dag Magne Torjussen and his team will join forces with Oslo-based Bergvall Marine, Gallagher's existing specialist marine broker in Norway, under the direction of Anders Mjaaland, Managing Director.

Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Parisco is a high-quality marine insurance specialist known and respected by our Bergvall colleagues in Norway for 20 years. Their union will deliver outstanding capabilities to our customers across the marine, energy and renewables sectors in Norway."

Rolling Meadows, Illinois -based Arthur J. Gallagher has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries.

