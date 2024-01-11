Arthur J. Gallagher Buys MCMM Services

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage firm, on Thursday announced that it has acquired MCMM Services Ltd.

The financial details of the transaction are not yet known.

MCMM provides administration and claims management services to members of a mutual insurer, Education Mutual.

"MCMM is an excellent cultural fit and expands the education specialist capabilities of our UK business," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher.

In pre-market activity, Arthur J. Gallagher shares are trading at $230.09, down 0.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.

