Arthur J. Gallagher Buys Hagan Insurance Group; Terms Not Known

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) an insurance broking company, on Tuesday said it acquired Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Hagan Insurance Group.

The financial details of the transaction were not divulged.

Hagan Insurance provides insurance member benefits and financial management to professional associations and affinity groups.

The Hagan team led by Brian Hagan, Michael Murphy will remain in their current location.

