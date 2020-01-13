Arthur J. Gallagher Buys 100% Interest In Capsicum Re - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, has increased its interest in Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers LLP from 33% to 100%. Its founder Rupert Swallow will continue to lead Capsicum Re as CEO.

J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., CEO, stated: "We are delighted to now move forward to the next chapter of Capsicum Re's story as an integral part of our global brokerage operations and we welcome Grahame back into an active leadership role."

