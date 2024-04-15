Arthur J. Gallagher Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AJG

In trading on Monday, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.78, changing hands as low as $231.94 per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AJG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AJG's low point in its 52 week range is $198.52 per share, with $256.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $232.09. The AJG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

