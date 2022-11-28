Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Up 18% YTD: More Upside Left?

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG have improved 17.5% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 0.9%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite declined 11.8% and 16.8%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $42 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 1 million.



Strong-performing Brokerage and Risk Management segments, strategic buyouts to capitalize on growing market opportunities, effective capital deployment and upbeat guidance continue to drive this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurance broker.



This largest property/casualty third-party claims administrator and the fourth largest insurance broker globally, based on revenues, has a stellar track record of beating estimates in the last 17 quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurance broker for 2022 and 2023 has moved 0.5% and 0.1% north in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.



AJG has a VGM Score of B. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.



Can AJG Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.77, indicating an increase of 41.8% on 3.5% higher revenues of $8.4 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.64, indicating an increase of 11.2% on 11.1% higher revenues of $9.3 billion.



The long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 10%. It has a Growth Score of B.



AJG’s top line should continue to benefit from a sustained solid operational performance at its Brokerage and Risk Management segments. It estimates organic revenue growth of about 10% in 2022



The company’s focus on lowering costs along with growing the top line is likely to favor margins. AJG expects EBITDAC margin to remain between 18.5% and 19%. In Brokerage, the insurance broker expects an adjusted EBITDAC margin of 34%, while at Risk Management, the adjusted EBITDAC margin is expected to be about 18.5%. AJG expects fourth-quarter margin expansion at Brokerage of 125 basis points and targets around 10 to 20 basis points of margin expansion in 2022. For 2023, AJG expects margin expansion starting around 4% or 50 basis points at 6%.



AJG has an impressive inorganic growth story. The insurance broker has quite a strong pipeline with about $400 million of revenues, associated with almost 50 term sheets, either agreed upon or being prepared. AJG estimates M&A capacity at more than $4 billion by the end of 2023.



Banking on its sturdy operational performance, AJG expects to generate $125 million-$150 million in cash flow in 2022 and more in 2023.



Banking on stable cash flow, Arthur J. Gallagher has increased dividends at a seven-year CAGR (2016-2022) of 3.8%, with dividends currently yielding 1.1%. AJG also has a $1.5 billion share buyback program under its authorization.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, Root, Inc. ROOT and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL. While W.R. Berkley sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Root and Kinsale Capital carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The bottom line of W.R. Berkley surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 25.63%. Year to date, the insurer has gained 36.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 5.1% and 2.4% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Root delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.44%. Year to date, ROOT has lost 86.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 44.8% and 23.8%.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. Year to date, Kinsale Capital has gained 30.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a respective year-over-year rise of 27.5% and 21.9%.

