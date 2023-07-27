Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) reported $2.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. EPS of $1.90 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86, the EPS surprise was +2.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arthur J. Gallagher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Brokerage - Compensation expense ratio : 57.3% versus 55.26% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 57.3% versus 55.26% estimated by three analysts on average. Risk Management Segment - Operating expense ratio : 21.3% versus 21.53% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 21.3% versus 21.53% estimated by three analysts on average. Risk Management Segment - Compensation expense ratio : 59.7% compared to the 57.47% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 59.7% compared to the 57.47% average estimate based on three analysts. Brokerage - Operating expense ratio : 15.7% versus 14.14% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.7% versus 14.14% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Fees : $790.50 million versus $676.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.8% change.

: $790.50 million versus $676.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.8% change. Revenue- Commissions : $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenue Brokerage Segment- Commissions : $1.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion.

: $1.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. Revenue Risk Management Segment- Revenues before reimbursements : $318.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $301.67 million.

: $318.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $301.67 million. Revenue Risk Management Segment- Fees : $312 million compared to the $299.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $312 million compared to the $299.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total revenue- Brokerage : $2.09 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.

: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year. Revenue Brokerage Segment- Investment income and net gains on divestitures : $74.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.87 million.

: $74.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.87 million. Revenue Brokerage Segment- Contingent revenues: $54.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.90 million.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.