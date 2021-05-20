Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Announces Garner & Glover Buyout

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG recently acquired Garner & Glover Company. Terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.



Rome, GA -based Garner & Glover Company, founded in 1874, is an independent insurance agency that represents other different insurance companies. It caters to clients across the United States.



It furnishes various Personal Insurance coverages, which include Auto Insurance, Homeowners Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Flood Insurance and Renters Insurance apart from providing athletics, wellness and risk management services.



This acquisition will provide the acquirer with stable and efficient leadership in the developed regions of the United States. Further, this transaction will boost the insurance services of Arthur J. Gallagher.

Inorganic Growth Story

Acquisitions enable Arthur J. Gallagher to expand into desirable geographic locations, extend its presence in retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services markets, and increase the volume of general services currently provided. Its inorganic pipeline remains strong, with around $250 million of annualized revenues associated with 40 term sheets signed or being prepared.



Arthur J. Gallagher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the first quarter, the insurance broker completed five brokerage mergers, representing about $90 million of estimated annualized revenues. So far this year, it has made 12 acquisitions. Revenue growth rates have generally been 5-15% for 2021 acquisitions. The buyouts provide the company with incremental capabilities and services to assist clients across Australia, the U.K., Europe and the United States. The company remains focused on its long-term growth strategies of delivering organic revenue growth, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions.

Other Acquisitions in the Same Space

There have been a host of acquisitions in the insurance space of late, given significant capital availability. In the ongoing second quarter of 2021, Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO acquired substantially all Piper Jordan assets. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC unit Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (“MMA”) recently acquired PayneWest Insurance, one of the largest independent agencies in the United States. Alleghany Corporation’s Y wholly-owned subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation acquired Wilbert, Inc. (WPS).

Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have gained 59.8% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 30.9%. Efforts to ramp up the company’s growth profile and capital position should help shares gain further.

