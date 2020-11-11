Markets
Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires San Diego-based AWIS Group; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) said that it has acquired San Diego-based AWIS Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, AWIS is a wholesale insurance broker offering a broad range of commercial coverages as well as high-net-worth personal lines, primarily through California-based insurance agencies.

The company noted that AWIS team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Adam Mazan, head of the Pacific West Region for Risk Placement Services Inc., Gallagher's U.S. wholesale brokerage operation.

