Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires San Diego-based AWIS Group; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) said that it has acquired San Diego-based AWIS Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in 2005, AWIS is a wholesale insurance broker offering a broad range of commercial coverages as well as high-net-worth personal lines, primarily through California-based insurance agencies.
The company noted that AWIS team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Adam Mazan, head of the Pacific West Region for Risk Placement Services Inc., Gallagher's U.S. wholesale brokerage operation.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAJG
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Why the Market is Higher Despite the Contested Election, And Why It Can Go Even Higher
- Nio Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?
- Dow Jones Surges 750 Points After Election; UnitedHealth and Tech Giants Rally; Caterpillar Stock Sinks
- Daily Markets: Stocks Spiking Higher Amid Political Uncertainty and Expected Gridlock