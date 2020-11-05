Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Optimum Talent For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced Thursday that it has acquired Montreal, Quebec-based Optimum Talent Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, Optimum Talent is one of Canada's largest privately-owned integrated talent management firms and a Pan-Canadian leader in human resource consulting.

Ron Dahms, Mike Bacchus and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, CEO of Gallagher's Benefit and HR Consulting Division in Canada, and Scott Hamilton, Global Managing Director of Gallagher's Human Resources & Compensation Consulting practice.

Arthur J. Gallagher said the Optimum Talent team will introduce its Gallagher Better Works organizational wellbeing strategy to the many clients that they support, expanding its senior management relationships across Canada and creating additional opportunities for capabilities discussions and consulting engagements.

