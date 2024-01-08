News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Koberich Financial Lines For Undisclosed Sum

January 08, 2024 — 05:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage firm, on Monday announced that it has acquired German insurance broker Koberich Financial Lines.

The financial details of the transaction are not yet known.

"Koberich complements Gallagher's existing financial lines expertise and is an excellent strategic fit as we continue to expand in Europe," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher.

On Friday, Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $225.28, down 0.27% on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
More articles by this source ->

