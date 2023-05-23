Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Insurance By Ken Brown For Undisclosed Sum

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance and risk consulting company, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Florida-based insurance firm Insurance by Ken Brown, Inc. or IBKB. The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

IBKB is a retail insurance broker for construction and swimming pool industries and serves clients throughout Florida and Southeast US.

"IBKB has a strong reputation and family culture, and their market expertise will enhance our opportunities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., President and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Currently, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher are trading at $211.78 down 1.31% or $2.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.

