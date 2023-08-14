Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires A.H. Horn For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance broker, announced Monday that it has acquired Ontario-based A.H. Horn and Associates Limited, dba Horn. Financial details of the transaction were not divulged.

Horn provides sales and development programs along with consulting services across many industries.

"Horn has a strong market reputation whose expertise will enhance our leadership advisory capabilities, and they have a culture like ours," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher.

In pre-market activity, shares of AJG are trading at $224.80 up 0.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.

