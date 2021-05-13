Arthur J Gallagher speeds into bond primary to fund US$3.57bn acquisition

Adds pricing details

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , May 13 (IFR) - Insurance company Arthur J Gallagher quickly announced its debut public US dollar bond on Thursday to fund its purchase of certain assets from competitor Willis Towers Watson that was announced just the day prior.

Willis Towers Watson is selling certain reinsurance, specialty and retail brokerage operations for US$3.57bn to Arthur J Gallagher as part of a proposed regulatory remedy for the pending Aon and Willis Towers Watson merger, the company's announced in a press release Wednesday.

The evening of the announced purchase, Arthur J Gallagher secured US$1.28bn from a one-day marketed stock led by Morgan Stanley to sell 9m shares at US$142.00, a 1% discount to the pre-launch price.

Then on Thursday, the company turned to the high-grade bond market where it priced a US$1.5bn two-part bond. The remaining US$790m to complete the purchase is expected to be paid for with cash on hand.

Arthur J Gallagher, rated Baa2/BBB, has been an active issuer in the US private placement market historically with US$4.4bn outstanding, but this will be its first public deal in the US dollar space, according to a company presentation to investors.

Sole bookrunner Bank of America priced a US$650m 10-year at 90bp over Treasuries and a US$850m 30-year at 115bp. Spreads tightened by 30bp-35bp from initial price thoughts that were set at Treasuries plus 115bp-120bp and 145bp-150bp, respectively.

Fair value is hard to determine for a debut issuer, but spreads at IPTs looked some 37bp wide to insurer Markel, which is also rated Baa2/BBB and just last week priced a US$600m 31-year senior note at 120bp that was last seen trading at a G spread of 113bp, according to MarketAxess data.

Arthur J Gallagher erased that premium with a US$5.7bn in demand for an order book that was 3.8 times oversubscribed.

Special Redemption

The merger and asset sale is expected to close in the second half of 2021, but Arthur J Gallagher is acting now to shore up the funding and take advantage of the attractive interest rate environment.

Should the merger not succeed or Willis Towers Watson terminate the transaction on or prior to April 30, 2022 then Arthur J Gallagher will have 30-days to redeem the 2031s at a price of 101% of the aggregate principal amount, according to the presentation. If the company does not exercise the use of the special redemption then the interest rate on the 2031s will increase by 250bp. The 30-year bond does not have a special redemption clause attached to it according to the filing.

Such special redemption clauses are popular among issuers eager to take advantage of current market conditions before the close of mergers. However, the practice is criticized by investors who do not feel there is enough protection.

This debate reached a boiling point in July of last year when Waste Management's acquisition of Advanced Disposal was delayed triggering a special mandatory redemption clause to redeem four series of notes totaling US$3bn at a dollar price of 101 at a time when the bonds were trading as high as 110.

Investors got burned on that deal, but ultimately backed Waste Management's return to the market in October due to overwhelming demand for new paper.

Today's deal is another test of that structure, but once again demand is likely to overcome investor's distaste.

"Good investors know better," said David Knutson, head of credit research at Schroders and vice-chairperson of the Credit Roundtable. "Unfortunately, given the supply demand imbalance, bad structures are getting sold."

One DCM banker close to the Waste Management trade said it would take tangible backlash to the structure before bankers and issuers stop including it.

"Until we bring a deal with this clause in there and no one shows up, we’ll keep putting it in there," the banker said.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

