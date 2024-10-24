Arthur J. Gallagher reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.26, consensus $2.27

Reports Q3 revenue $2.81B, consensus $2.78B. The company said, “Global third quarter renewal premiums increases were little changed from our September IR day update a few weeks ago. The recent U.S. Hurricanes have not yet had a significant impact on insurance pricing in October, but are adding some complexity to January 1st property reinsurance renewals. Client exposure changes, including mid-term policy endorsements, continue to be positive, and new arising claim counts are growing; both indicating solid economic activity across our clients’ businesses…”Looking ahead, we are very well positioned. Our net new business is up from prior year, renewal premiums continue to increase and our M&A pipeline is robust. The opportunities ahead of us are immense and I am very excited about our long-term prospects.”

