Arthur J. Gallagher to Report 2Q Earnings Soon: What to Expect?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.03 billion, indicating 26.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.84 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG’s second-quarter earnings suggests a 21.9% year-over-year increase.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AJG

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Arthur J. Gallagher this time around. A stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). That’s not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Arthur J. Gallagher has an Earnings ESP of -1.38%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.80 per share is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2.84 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Quote

Zacks Rank: AJG carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of AJG

Improved performance across both the Brokerage and Risk Management segments is expected to support Arthur J. Gallagher's second-quarter results. Strong new business generation, healthy client retention, higher renewal premiums and continued organic growth across its operations are likely to have benefited the second-quarter performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fees is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating an increase of 24.2% from the prior-year period’s reported number. The consensus mark for commissions is pinned at $2.56 billion, implying 41.9% growth from the prior-year period’s reported number.

The Risk Management segment is expected to have benefited from strong client retention, robust new business generation and increased customer activity, supporting fee revenues.

The Brokerage segment is likely to have benefited from continued high client retention, increased new business, rising renewal premiums, and improved interest income from both owned and fiduciary funds.

Higher commissions and fees, growth in supplemental and contingent revenues, stronger investment income, and contributions from strategic acquisitions, particularly the AssuredPartners acquisition, are expected to have boosted overall revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, the ongoing realization of acquisition synergies, productivity initiatives, and AI- and technology-driven operating efficiencies are likely to have enhanced operating margins.

Total expenses are anticipated to have risen, primarily driven by higher compensation costs, reimbursements, interest expenses, amortization, and adjustments to estimated acquisition earnout liabilities.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%.

AXS’ earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 5.5%.

ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Aon plc AON has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.77 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8%.

AON’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.