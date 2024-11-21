Arthur J. Gallagher price target raised to $308 from $300 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Alex Scott raised the firm’s price target on Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) to $308 from $300 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated organic growth assumptions for the insurance broker following Q3 earnings and the latest industry pricing data.
