Arthur J. Gallagher Gets Request For Addl. Info Related To HSR Filing For AssuredPartners Deal

March 07, 2025 — 08:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced Friday it has received a second request for additional information as part of the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filing related to its proposed acquisition of AssuredPartners, Inc.

This extends the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act until 30 days after Gallagher has substantially complied with the request, though it is possible for that period to be extended voluntarily by the parties or shortened by the antitrust agency.

Gallagher is actively responding to the request and expects that the transaction will close in the second half of 2025.

