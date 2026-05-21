Arthur J. Gallagher Expands RPS Business With McKee Acquisition

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.AJG is expanding its specialty insurance capabilities through the acquisition of McKee Risk Management, Inc. via its Risk Placement Services ("RPS") division. McKee specializes in underwriting, policy administration, claims coordination and risk management services, with a focus on construction, public entity and property programs.

Strategically, the acquisition strengthens Gallagher’s program administration and specialty underwriting platform, particularly in niche commercial insurance segments where expertise and customized coverage solutions are increasingly important. McKee’s established underwriting capabilities and long-standing relationships are expected to complement RPS’s existing programs business and broaden its service offerings.

From a financial perspective, the deal could support higher fee-based revenue generation and improve cross-selling opportunities within Gallagher’s wholesale brokerage and risk management operations. Specialty insurance and program administration businesses typically generate attractive margins due to their underwriting expertise and recurring client relationships, making them valuable growth areas for insurance brokers.

The acquisition also aligns with Gallagher’s long-term expansion strategy of growing through targeted acquisitions that enhance geographic reach, specialized expertise and operational scale. With operations spanning around 130 countries, Gallagher continues to strengthen its position in the global insurance brokerage and risk management market through consolidation and capability growth.

What About AJG’s Competitors?

Peers like Brown & Brown, Inc.BRO and Aon plc AON are also expanding their specialty insurance and risk management capabilities through acquisitions.

BRO has expanded its specialty insurance and risk management capabilities through acquisitions of retail agencies, MGA platforms and employee benefits businesses. The company’s acquisition strategy focuses on strengthening niche underwriting expertise and broadening its commercial risk solutions platform across targeted markets.

Aon has strengthened its risk management platform through acquisitions focused on cyber risk, analytics and reinsurance advisory capabilities. The company continues investing in technology-enabled risk assessment tools and specialized advisory services to support complex commercial insurance and enterprise risk management needs.

AJG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AJG have dropped 39.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 42.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AJG trades at a forward price-to- earnings ratio of 14.77X, higher than the industry average of 14.47X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 earnings moved 0.23% north, while the estimate for 2027 earnings moved 0.14% south in the last 30 days.

The consensus estimates for AJG’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicate a year-over-year increase.



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The consensus estimate for earnings per share is currently pegged at $13.22 for 2026, indicating a 23.6% year-over-year increase.

AJG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.