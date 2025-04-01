Markets
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher Expands In Australia With Tresidder Insurance Brokers Acquisition

April 01, 2025 — 06:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Tuesday announced that it has acquired Australia-based Tresidder Insurance Brokers, strengthening its presence in the region. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tresidder Insurance Brokers specializes in property and casualty brokerage services for commercial and personal clients across Australia.

This acquisition further supports Gallagher's expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to providing specialized insurance solutions in Australia.

AJG closed Tuesday's trading at $343.86 down $1.38 or 0.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.