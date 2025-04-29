ARTHUR J GALLAGHER Earnings Preview: Recent $AJG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER ($AJG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,714,905,815 and earnings of $3.61 per share.

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER Insider Trading Activity

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER Insider Trading Activity

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 713 institutional investors add shares of ARTHUR J GALLAGHER stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER Government Contracts

We have seen $1,040,130 of award payments to $AJG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AJG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AJG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AJG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $313.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $313.0 on 11/25/2024

on 11/25/2024 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 11/12/2024

