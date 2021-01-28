Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $142.2 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $98.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.70 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $142.2 Mln. vs. $98.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.