Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $135.5 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $120.9 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $331.9 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.03 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $135.5 Mln. vs. $120.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

