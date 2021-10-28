Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $238.6 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $187.8 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $294.8 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $2.10 billion from $1.82 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $294.8 Mln. vs. $226.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.

