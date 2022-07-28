Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $285.1 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $201.8 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $364.9 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.0 billion from $1.9 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $285.1 Mln. vs. $201.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $2.0 Bln vs. $1.9 Bln last year.

