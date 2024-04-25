Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $648.3 million, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $514.5 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $804.4 million or $3.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $2.86 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $648.3 Mln. vs. $514.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.92 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

