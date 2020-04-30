Markets
Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $346.3 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $334.1 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $1.87 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $346.3 Mln. vs. $334.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.

