Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $364.4 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $311.4 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $381.6 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.61 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $381.6 Mln. vs. $324.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

